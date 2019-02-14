

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. subdivision is under evacuation alert due to several sinkholes located in a concentrated area of the Sunshine Coast village.

"Geotechnical instability in the Seawatch Concordia Subdivision has resulted in multiple sinkholes," the District of Sechelt said in a statement.

"Because of the potential danger to life and health," the district issued the alert to properties located on a stretch of North Gale Avenue and Seawatch Lane.

While under an alert, residents are told to be prepared to leave. Should the alert be upgraded to an order, they'll be told to get out immediately.

From the air over the area Thursday, a snow-covered sinkhole about the size of a golf cart could be seen surrounded by orange fencing.

Moving trucks were parked in front of one home in the affected area.

As of Thursday afternoon, the properties under evacuation alert are:

6629 to 6689 North Gale Avenue

6644 to 6649 Seawatch Lane

No recent updates had been posted on the district's website or social media accounts, but on Facebook, one resident suggested snow-clearing crews concentrate on the Seawatch area.

"Vehicle access is prohibited in Seawatch due to the instability of the ground there," a representative of the district responded.

In the event of an emergency alert, residents are asked to gather essential items including clothing, medication, paperwork and personal items.

They're advised to move pets to a safe area and arrange accommodations and transportation in case an order is issued.

The district said further information would be issued by email and that updates will be posted on its website. http://www.sechelt.ca/

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.