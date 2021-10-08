Sinkhole opens up in East Vancouver, partially swallowing 2 vehicles

VANCOUVER -

A messy cleanup is underway and drivers are being warned about delays after a sinkhole opened up in Vancouver, taking two vehicles with it.

A water main break led to extensive flooding early Friday morning at Commercial Drive and Powell Street. The flood caused a portion of the road to buckle, creating a sinkhole.

Vancouver firefighters were called to help divert water from buildings until the city was able to shut it off.

Drivers are being told to take alternate routes.