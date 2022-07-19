Sinkhole from 'aging infrastructure' leads to partial closure of Vancouver park

Sinkhole from 'aging infrastructure' leads to partial closure of Vancouver park

The area of Strathcona Park outlined in yellow is closed due to damage from a sinkhole. (Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation/Twitter) The area of Strathcona Park outlined in yellow is closed due to damage from a sinkhole. (Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener