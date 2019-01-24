

Mounties are searching for what they believe is a single suspect involved in three groping incidents reported in the last month.

Surrey RCMP said the man is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for assistance in three separate stores.

The first incident was reported on Dec. 22. At approximately 5 p.m., a man entered a store in the 12000 block of 72 Avenue and asked a female employee for help. He then touched her lower back and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The man grabbed her arm and attempted to walk with her, but she broke free and the suspect left the store.

The next incident was nine days later on 152 Street near 104 Avenue. Mounties said a man entered the store around 2:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve and asked for assistance from an employee, then grabbed her buttocks and touched her groin. He then left the store.

Last Friday, another groping incident was reported. In that case, a man entered a store on King George Boulevard near 74 Avenue in the evening. He asked for help from a female employee, brushed his hand against her buttocks then grabbed her. The man then left the store.

Police believe they're looking for one man in connection to the incidents, and released surveillance camera photos Thursday in hopes that the public will help identify their suspect.

He's described as South Asian with "chubby cheeks, medium chubby build and a moustache."

During the first incident, he was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, dark hoodie and dark sweatpants. In the Dec. 31 incident, he was wearing a dark-coloured Nike sweatshirt and a light-coloured necklace.

On Jan. 18, he was wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Anyone who witnessed one of the incidents and has not spoken with police, as well as anyone with more information on the suspect's identity, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.