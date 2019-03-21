SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon is nearly fully re-opening Thursday morning, after an avalanche injured a man Wednesday afternoon.

The resort says the man was in an in-bounds area on the back of the mountain called Putnam Creek just after noon when the avalanche struck. According to SilverStar, the man had been on a double black diamond run.

The 42-year-old was cared for by members of ski patrol, who brought him to a safe area. He was then airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

The mountain was closed early but re-opened Thursday morning, with the exception of the Putnam Creek area, which is filled with some of the mountain’s most challenging terrain.

Crews will be in the area checking the snowpack.

"It was an unfortunate incident and we’re wishing the best for the person involved," said Ian Jenkins, marketing director for the resort.

The avalanche that struck is believed to be isothermal, which can happen when all layers of the snowpack are at the same temperature. According to Avalanche Canada, the condition often happens in spring, or “after many cycles of melting and freezing.”

A SilverStar spokesperson said Wednesday's slide is the first isothermal avalanche recorded at the resort.

Photos posted online by skiers and snowboarders also appeared to show a couple much smaller slides in other areas of the mountain.

Avalanche Canada issued a public warning Monday that applies to all mountains in B.C. The agency says significant warming is increasing the risk of avalanches across the province as the snowpack is de-stabilized.

There is no word where Wednesday’s avalanche victim is from, and whether they were skiing or snowboarding when the avalanche struck.