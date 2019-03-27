

Shelley Moore, CTV News Vancouver





The second annual Sikh Heritage Month BC kicked off in Vancouver Wednesday morning, showcasing public awareness videos and sneak peeks at April’s upcoming events.

Spearheaded by the Sikh Student Associations of UBC and SFU, the youth-driven spotlight on Sikh culture and the arts is intended as a celebration and a message.

“It’s an appreciation of a rich, unique, and diverse heritage,” said the event’s spokesperson, Jasleen Kaur Sidhu.

The public is welcome at all events, the first of which is billed “The Revival” and takes place over two days this weekend at Surrey City Hall. It will feature the work of local artists, poets, musicians and authors.

Sidhu says, that while Sikh-Canadians have lived in B.C. for over 100 years, some still have misconceptions about the culture. Sikh Heritage Month is intended to make it more accessible and understood.

“The Articles of Faith and the turban worn by Sikhs ensures that they are always recognizable and visible. The Sikh identity was engineered to stand out and compel Sikh’s to battle for justice and equality,” Sidhu said.

“For all Canadians, I think it’s important for us to get to know each other,” says the director of the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Vallley, Satwinder Kaur Bain.

“Events like this open up doors to knowledge, to information, to the real experiences that people face, and if we don’t listen, if we don’t engage, then I’m sure we will repeat the mistakes of the past.”

More information is available on the event's website.