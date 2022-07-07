'Significant amount of cash' found in Port Coquitlam, Mounties looking for owner
Mounties are hoping to return a "significant amount of cash" found in Port Coquitlam to its rightful owner.
In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said a Good Samaritan discovered the money in the 500 block of Dominion Avenue on Wednesday.
"An upstanding citizen found the cash and immediately turned it in (at) the Coquitlam RCMP detachment," said Const. Deanna Law in the release.
"When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual."
Mounties said the rightful owner must describe the amount, denominations and what the cash is being carried in.
"Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it," said Law.
Anyone who thinks the cash belongs to them should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2022-17143.
