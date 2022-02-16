'Significant amount of cash' found in Coquitlam, Mounties looking for owner
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the owner of a large sum of cash that was dropped in a residential area sometime last week.
The cash was found and turned in by "an upstanding citizen" on Schoolhouse Street near Rochester Avenue last Wednesday, Mounties said.
"When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual," Const. Deanna Law said in the news release a week after the money was found.
No details were given about the sum of cash, including how much it was or what denominations it was in. Those details, police said, will need to be identified by the rightful owner. The only information police gave was that it was "a significant amount."
"Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public that if you have lost a large amount of money, you could call police and make a report. There is no reason to feel embarrassed," Law said.
"Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it."
Anyone who thinks the cash belongs to them should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Conservatives decry 'overreach' as MPs await Emergencies Act motion
Government House Leader Mark Holland says members of Parliament will receive the emergency declaration motion 'as soon as possible' as Conservative MPs argue the Emergencies Act is an 'overreach' of government power.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Sask. mother pleads for daughter Sarah Jackson's return in new video from RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
'Material increase' in Canadians who would consider supporting the PPC: Nanos
The convoy in Ottawa has put the spotlight on the People's Party of Canada, which pollster Nik Nanos says may have contributed to a 'material increase' in the number of Canadians who would consider supporting the party.
Emergencies Act: 5 notable new powers enacted by the government
Late Tuesday night the federal government issued the regulations outlining in more detail what new powers are being enacted though the Emergencies Act aimed at ending the trucker convoy protests and blockades.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man in hospital after fire in shed he was living in
One man was taken to hospital with burns to his legs and smoke inhalation injuries after a fire broke out inside the shed he was living in Tuesday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Highway to Tofino, Ucluelet switching to nighttime construction closures
Daytime closures of the only highway in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C., are expected to come to an end next month when they will be replaced with nighttime closures.
-
Victoria considers changing name of Trutch Street
Victoria city council will vote tomorrow on a staff recommendation to rename a Fairfield street over the namesake’s history of oppressing and displacing Indigenous people in B.C.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
Cochrane RCMP arrest man accused of indecent act at local coffee shop
Cochrane RCMP say one man is facing charges after he allegedly performed an indecent act at a local coffee shop.
Edmonton
-
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Annual inflation rate tops 5 per cent for first time in 30 years
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'It ain't over:' COVID-19 won't become an endemic until the world is vaccinated
On this week's episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with two experts, a professor of immunology and a special advisor with the World Health Organization, about when this pandemic will become endemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan acted 'to quickly isolate and control the threatening person,' a Quebec coroner wrote after an inquest into the man's death. 'This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Emerson, Man. border blockade coming to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing will be moving out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.
-
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charged two people with murder in teen's 2015 death
Saskatoon police have made two arrests in connection with a 16-year-old's 2015 death.
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Sask. Party takes longtime NDP stronghold in byelection
The Saskatchewan Party has snatched a seat held by the NDP for more than two decades.
Regina
-
Sask. mother pleads for daughter Sarah Jackson's return in new video from RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
-
Sask. Party takes longtime NDP stronghold in byelection
The Saskatchewan Party has snatched a seat held by the NDP for more than two decades.
-
Regina city council to hear motion on increasing transparency of decision-making process
Regina city council will discuss improvements to its decision-making process at Wednesday’s council meeting.
Atlantic
-
N.B. announces 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday; hospitalizations drop
New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19-related deaths and a drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
-
Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients
A 78-year-old dentist in the Halifax area is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a number of patients over several decades.
London
-
'Toxic Environment': Pizza plant workers in London, Ont. prepared for a long strike
Striking employees at London’s Dr. Oetker plant have set up multiple picket lines Wednesday, as 251 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 175 went on legal strike at midnight.
-
Massive historic oak tree cut down in Lambeth, Ont.
A massive oak tree that some estimate to be anywhere from 300 to 400 years old is being cut down in Lambeth, Ont.
-
MLHU lifting Section 22 Order to stay aligned with new provincial COVID-19 guidelines
To stay aligned with new provincial guidelines under the Reopening Ontario Act, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is lifting a Section 22 Order that was in place surrounding restaurants and bars.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
-
Greater Sudbury looking for school crossing guards
The City of Greater Sudbury is experiencing staffing shortages of school crossing guards and says some roadway crossings may be unattended in the future as a result.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
Stranger hits woman's vehicle with metal pipe, assaults witness: police
A 21-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle with a metal pipe and assaulted a witness who tried to intervene in the incident.
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.