'Significant amount of cash' found in Coquitlam, Mounties looking for owner

Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the owner of a large sum of cash that was dropped in a residential area sometime last week.

The cash was found and turned in by "an upstanding citizen" on Schoolhouse Street near Rochester Avenue last Wednesday, Mounties said.

"When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual," Const. Deanna Law said in the news release a week after the money was found.

No details were given about the sum of cash, including how much it was or what denominations it was in. Those details, police said, will need to be identified by the rightful owner. The only information police gave was that it was "a significant amount."

"Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public that if you have lost a large amount of money, you could call police and make a report. There is no reason to feel embarrassed," Law said.

"Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it."

Anyone who thinks the cash belongs to them should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.