

Sandra Hermiston and Ross , CTV Vancouver





Pain, arthritis, seizures and other health problems have people turning to CBD for their pets. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound that can be extracted from the cannabis plant.

Growing research suggests that CBD may help ease pain, seizures and anxiety. Yet unlike cannabis’s other well-known compound, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, CBD doesn’t get people or their pets high.

More and more CBD products for pets are hitting the market. And in a recent survey of veterinarians, nearly two-thirds said they were asked about cannabis by pet owners at least once a month.

“A lot of people want it to calm their pets. For dogs who have noise aversion or a little anxiety, CBD seems to help. And a lot of people are using it for pain management,” said veterinarian Joseph Zuckerman.

If you’re considering giving your furry family member CBD, Consumer Reports has some tips.

“Talk to your vet, and make sure that CBD won’t interact with any medications your pet is already on. Start with a low dose and increase it gradually to make sure your pet is doing well on CBD,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports' special projects editor.

Cannabis for pets is largely unregulated, and it can be difficult to know which CBD products have been formulated responsibly.

Look for a seal from the National Animal Supplement Council, which can help identify quality products.

Also, check the product label or website for a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which shows that it has been tested for its content.