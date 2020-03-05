VANCOUVER -- Families surrender hundreds of pets every year in B.C. because of rules imposed by landlords and stratas, and one city is pushing for the "discrimination" to end.

Port Moody city councillors have passed a unanimous resolution calling for the provincial government to update both the Strata Act and Residential Tenancy Act to prevent pet owners from being denied housing.

With Metro Vancouver in the midst of a housing crisis, Coun. Amy Lubik said "no pets" policies add a major barrier to families who are already struggling to find somewhere to live.

"Pet-friendly housing is considerably limited in B.C. Landlords and stratas can choose whether or not to permit pets, they can restrict the sizes or numbers," Lubik said at last week's council meeting.

"Some pet guardians agree to pay hundreds more a month to have a home with their pets in order to keep their families together."

There are currently 157 Port Moody homes listed for rent on Craigslist, but only 38 that specify that they allow dogs and cats.

According to the SPCA, about 1,500 "companion animals" are surrendered across the province annually because owners can't find pet-friendly housing. Lubik said legislative changes from the provincial government would mean "people won't have to part with their pets and make those kinds of choices."

The councillor also noted that Ontario removed the "no pets" provision from its Residential Tenancies Act years ago, though stratas in the province are still allowed to ban dogs and cats as they see fit.

While finding housing can be difficult for pet owners, many landlords have horror stories about animals causing damage or excessively barking to the extent that it upsets other tenants.

Port Moody's resolution does note that landlords would only have to allow pets "on the condition that those pets would not pose serious and specific concerns in regard to physical danger, noise, smell, or an adverse allergic reaction among other building residents."

Landlords are also allowed to ask for pet-specific damage deposits, either when a tenancy begins or once a tenant decides to bring a pet into the home.

Councillors are next hoping to gain support for their resolution through the Lower Mainland Local Government Association and the Union of B.C. Municipalities.