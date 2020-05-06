VANCOUVER -- Should the B.C. government halt the collection of the provincial sales tax temporarily to provide some relief during the pandemic?

It's a suggestion made by the Opposition earlier this week. In an open letter addressed to the premier, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson suggests a "60- to 90-day holiday" on PST.

Also part of the party's economic growth plan is a similar suspension of the province's hotel tax, and its controversial employer health tax. (Read more on EHT in this article from when it was introduced.)

On behalf of the party, Wilkinson writes that John Horgan's NDP government should launch a "B.C. is Back" program outlining plans for job creation and economic growth.

The tax break is one of several suggestions he makes, including a short-term relief plan for commercial rent, which would include a "no-eviction backstop," to help those who've lost revenue during COVID-19.

Wilkinson also recommends the province increase its tourism marketing budget to appeal to visitors, when it's safe to welcome them again.

And he says the NDP should consider a strategy specific to rural areas.

He also pitches a moratorium on new regulations and policies that would add costs for B.C. businesses as they try to recover.

In his open letter, Wilkinson writes, "The challenge in front of us may well be more difficult than fighting the virus itself. We are now in a deep recession, hundreds of thousands of people are out of work, businesses are in peril, and students are likely not back in school until the fall.

"Now is the time to be bold and brave."

Read the full letter embedded below.

So far, Horgan has said talks are underway regarding a recovery plan, but few details have been made public. He's said previously that a return to normalcy will be "phased in," and added that B.C.'s approach will be different than those of other Canadian provinces because local public health orders were different.

He said as sectors open, the province will be looking to industries for input on best practices.

Consumers and workers both need to feel safe going back to regular life, he said, describing the approach that B.C. will take as "slow and methodical."

The premier is expected to address the province Wednesday afternoon at a news conference that will include plans for reopening the economy.

This article is developing and will be updated with what is announced.

Here's Wilkinson's open letter to the premier: