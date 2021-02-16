The B.C. Teachers Federation says it opposes plans to administer the annual Foundation Skills Assessment -- or FSA test -- to students in Grades 4 and 7.

The federation, which represents all public school teachers across the province, objects to the exam, arguing it interrupts meaningful teaching and learning, creates needless stress and anxiety, and the results are used to inappropriately rank schools.

In a letter to parents, federation president Teri Mooring says -- especially during a pandemic -- students' physical, emotional and mental health should come before data collection and she urges parents to withdraw their children from the assessment program.

She says the data will be skewed and of no use to teachers and urges parents with concerns to speak to their child's classroom teacher.