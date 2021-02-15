VANCOUVER -- Delta police say they're investigating shots that were fired over the weekend in what's believed to be a targeted incident.

Police say the incident happened between occupants of two vehicles at about 5 p.m. on Sunday on Delvista Drive near Delwood Drive.

"The incident appears to be targeted," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release Monday.

"While fortunately no injuries have been reported to police, this type of violence is completely unacceptable. Innocent people could have been hurt."

According to police it appears the vehicles' occupants had no connection to Delta and were simply passing through the city.

At first, investigators thought a house had been hit by the gunfire but have since determined that's not the case.

A burned vehicle was found in Langley and is believed to be connected to the incident. It has been seized by police.

Officers were in the area of the shooting overnight, collecting evidence. The area has since been cleared but the investigation remains active.