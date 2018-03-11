

CTV Vancouver





Police are on scene in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey after gunfire rang out on Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP have not responded to a request for comment, but witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired just before 11 a.m. in West Newton near 68 Avenue and 121 Street.

Karen Sidhu, who lives on the same street where the shots were fired, said she heard "pop" sounds and saw bullet casings on the ground. She said about five police cars showed up but she didn't see an ambulance.

"[I feel] numb," she said. "It's not only Surrey, it's the whole Lower Mainland. We need more money for policing."