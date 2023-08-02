Shots fired in Maple Ridge two nights in a row, police seek witnesses

Shots rang out in Maple Ridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning, almost exactly 24 hours after a shooting just one block away injured a 40-year-old man.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 12000 block of Garden Street around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, where reportedly multiple shots were fired.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said there were no injuries in that incident.

A day earlier, at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Mounties said an officer on patrol heard a shot fired in the area 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk.

Police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to hospital. Ridge Meadows RCMP said the victim is known to police.

In a news release after Tuesday’s shooting, police said the act appeared to be targeted, but not believed to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict, and that there was no further concern for public safety.

Police are not ruling out the possibility that the two shootings are related, “even though there is no evidence to substantiate that they are connected at this time,” Sgt. Brad Gibson of the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit said in a Wednesday news release.

Mounties said to expect police presence in the area while officers complete neighbourhood canvassing.

“Incidents of gun violence are taken very seriously,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer with Ridge Meadows RCMP said Wednesday. “With two shots fired incidents in two days, we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety in our community."

Police are seeking witnesses, video surveillance and dashcam video from both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Robynn Watts with the Investigative Support Team at 604-463-6251.