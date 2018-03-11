

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Police were on scene in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey after gunfire rang out on Sunday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, shots were fired at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 6800 block of 121 Street.

"On police arrival, it was determined that several shots had been fired from a moving vehicle," Sgt. David MacDonald told CTV News.

There were several shell casings on the ground, but MacDonald said there's no indication anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The vehicle the shots were fired from fled the scene.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and police don't yet know if the bullets were targeted at a specific victim.

Karen Reid Sidhu, who lives on the same street where the shots were fired, said she heard "pop" sounds. She said about five police cars showed up but she didn't see an ambulance.

"[I feel] numb," she said. "It's not only Surrey, it's the whole Lower Mainland. We need more money for policing."

Children were playing on the street in the afternoon just steps from where a gun was discharged earlier.

"It's really frustrating that there could have been a very serious situation today," Reid Sidhu said. "There could have been a child or an innocent victim shot."

She said gunfire is a familiar sound because she's heard it on her street before. She said it's a problem that has "festered" and she's worried it's getting out of control.

Other neighbours believe more preventative work needs to be done to protect their community from another shooting.

So far, police haven't made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith