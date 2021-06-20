SURREY, B.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting last night in Surrey, B.C. that they say preceded a car crash.

Local Mounties say in a news release that it happened in the Newton area at around 8:40 p.m.

They say officers were dispatched to investigate a report that the occupants of a silver SUV had fired shots at people in a white Jeep in the 7300 block of 128 Street.

Police say both vehicles sped away but the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue.

RCMP investigators say no one in the Jeep was injured, adding that they believe it was a targeted shooting.

No further suspect information, or word on possible charges was released, and police say they are still trying to determine a motive for the gunplay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.