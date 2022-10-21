Shots fired at Surrey home went unreported for 24 hours, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved when shots were fired at a home in the city's Newton neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday that they were made aware of the incident on Thursday morning, roughly 24 hours after it apparently took place.

Officers who attended the home on 72 Avenue near 141 Street found holes in a fence and damage to the exterior of a residence, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been identified, however occupants of the targeted residence are known to police," Surrey RCMP said in the release.

Police released a photo of a white, four-door sedan that was seen in surveillance video from the area around the time the shooting occurred. They're asking the public for help identifying the vehicle.

They're also asking the public to report all instances of shots fired, noting that they were not made aware of this incident until the day after it took place.

“Police did not receive any calls from the area when this shooting occurred," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in the release.

"This is very concerning as someone could have been seriously injured and in need of medical attention … It is very important if you hear shots fired or see something suspicious that you immediately report it to police.”

The Newton incident was one of two involving shots fired at a home that happened in Surrey on Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight that morning, Shawn Crawford and his family were woken up by gunshots striking their South Surrey home.

On Friday, he told CTV News he's not sure why he or any of his neighbours would have been targeted with gunfire.