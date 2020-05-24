A standoff in Chilliwack that started when RCMP officers responded to a home and were shot at has now ended, police say.

Chilliwack RCMP say they were called to a home in the 46000 block of Christina Drive on Saturday to respond to a man who was distraught. When they arrived, that man fired shots at police. In a release sent at 10 p.m. Saturday, police said the Emergency Response Team, RCMP crisis negotiators and a police helicopter were all called to the scene, which police described as "high risk."

Residents of Christina Drive were asked to stay inside their homes, and police asked the public to avoid the area and asked residents to not post details of police movements on social media.

In a release sent at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police say the incident is concluded and residents can leave their homes, but have not provided any information about how the standoff ended.