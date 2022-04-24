Shots fired at North Vancouver home 'known to police'

A police cruiser is parked outside a hospital in North Vancouver following a shooting on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A police cruiser is parked outside a hospital in North Vancouver following a shooting on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener