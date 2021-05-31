VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP is investigating after a person shot bullets at a home in Newton.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. on May 31 and police arrived to the residence, on 64A Avenue near 135 Street shortly thereafter.

“Upon arrival and further investigation, it was determined that shots were fired at the residence,” reads a statement from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

CTV News Vancouver went to the scene later in the morning and saw a shattered window on the second floor of the house. RCMP officers could be seen going door-to-door talking to neighbours.

“No persons were injured and the motive of the shooting is still under investigation,” the statement continues.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting is connected to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers