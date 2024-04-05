VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shots fired at Mission home, car found on fire: RCMP

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said. Police lights are shown in this file photo. Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
    Share

    Mounties are investigating shots being fired at a home in Mission, an incident investigators say is unusual for the community.

    Police said they were called at about 1:15 a.m. Friday after people heard gunshots near Missions Sports Park. When officers arrived on Kenney Avenue, near Oyama Street, they found a house and vehicles parked in the driveway had been hit by bullets. Nobody was hurt.

    Then, at about 4:45 a.m., a dark SUV was found on fire on Barr Street, just south of Richards Avenue. Police are still investigating whether the two incidents, which happened just over eight kilometres away from each other, are connected.

    "This type of gun violence is not often seen in Mission," said Cpl. Harrison Mohr in a news release. "We want to do everything possible to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this shooting are identified and held accountable for their actions."

    Police said they're still looking into a possible motive for the shooting, but believe nobody else is at risk.

    Anyone with information about the shooting or burned SUV is asked to call police at 604-826-7161. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News