Shots fired at Mission home, car found on fire: RCMP

Mounties are investigating shots being fired at a home in Mission, an incident investigators say is unusual for the community.

Police said they were called at about 1:15 a.m. Friday after people heard gunshots near Missions Sports Park. When officers arrived on Kenney Avenue, near Oyama Street, they found a house and vehicles parked in the driveway had been hit by bullets. Nobody was hurt.

Then, at about 4:45 a.m., a dark SUV was found on fire on Barr Street, just south of Richards Avenue. Police are still investigating whether the two incidents, which happened just over eight kilometres away from each other, are connected.

"This type of gun violence is not often seen in Mission," said Cpl. Harrison Mohr in a news release. "We want to do everything possible to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this shooting are identified and held accountable for their actions."

Police said they're still looking into a possible motive for the shooting, but believe nobody else is at risk.

Anyone with information about the shooting or burned SUV is asked to call police at 604-826-7161.