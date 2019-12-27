VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say shots were fired into a home in their city's Fleetwood area around 9:45 Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP were called to the home near the intersection of 85 Avenue and 167 Street for a report that gunshots had been heard in the area. When they arrived, officers found evidence that the shots had been fired into a residence.

No one was injured in the incident, which police said they believe was targeted.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.