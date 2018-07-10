

CTV Vancouver





Charlie-Anne Cox has faced some serious challenges in her young life, but she has extra reasons to smile this week – seven Toys "R" Us shopping carts full of reasons, to be exact.

The beaming nine-year-old was among a handful of deserving kids from across Canada chosen to take part in the Three-Minute Dash, an annual shopping spree organized by the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Her family set off Tuesday morning at the massive Toys "R" Us at Willowbrook Mall in Langley, B.C., where they raced up and down the aisles filling cart after cart with everything from Lego to Shopkins to a home crystal growing kit.

"We're just going to be in doors all summer playing with toys," said her mom, Cherie Ehlert Cox. "That's everybody's dream come true when you're a kid."

They also managed to grab something called Disgusting Zombie Parasites, a product that promises to teach kids "the gross lifecycle of parasites with slimy experiments."

Charlie-Anne's mom said the entire experience has been a ray of light for a little girl who has struggled more than most kids her age.

"Charlie has spinal muscular atrophy, which is like ALS but in kids, and she spends several weeks a year in hospital," Cherie said.

"She goes through so much, and when she's treated like a princess and when we are treated like this, it feels really good to know people care about us."

From the moment the family walked into the store, they were overwhelmed. Toys "R" Us staff and members of the Starlight Foundation greeted them at the door with cheers and applause.

"It's something we will have with us for a lifetime," Cherie said.

The family described the shopping spree as just the cherry on top of the incredible support they've received from Starlight throughout Charlie-Anne's life. She was diagnosed at just six months old, and the family was initially told she would only have a few months to life.

But after a number of hospitalizations and close-calls, Starlight said Charlie-Anne is doing better than ever. And now, she has a mountain of toys to help occupy her time and to share with her friends this summer.

The annual Three-Minute Dash is supported through cash register donations to Starlight made throughout the year at Toys "R" Us locations. Last year, the campaign managed to raise $1.5 million, according to the charity.