Shoplifter threw hot soup at 70-year-old store clerk, Vancouver police say

A 70-year-old woman working at a downtown Vancouver convenience store had hot soup thrown in her face when trying to stop a would-be shoplifter, according to police.

Authorities say they received a 911 call from a witness Sunday evening, but did not provide a specific time or location where the incident took place.

"The 70-year-old victim was injured when she tried to stop the would-be thief. The suspect, who was carrying a cup of instant noodles, allegedly threw the soup in the woman’s face and on her clothes," according to a statement from Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested and taken into custody. The VPD says he has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft, and was released on bail following a court appearance Monday.

Details about the victim's injuries were not released, but she was described by police as "recovering."