Shooting victim who arrived at Surrey hospital overnight not expected to survive

A 24-year-old shooting victim who arrived at a Surrey, B.C., hospital overnight is not expected to survive, authorities said Friday.

Because of the nature of the victim's injuries, Surrey RCMP said they have pre-emptively called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Few other details have been confirmed, including where the shooting took place.

"Initial information to police indicated the shooting took place in Whalley, though that has not yet been confirmed," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators are also still working to determine a motive for the shooting, and whether the incident is connected to the drug trade or the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

Three people have been hospitalized in three separate shootings in the region since Wednesday afternoon, when a 25-year-old was shot outside his Whalley home.

That incident was captured on chilling surveillance video, which shows the victim arriving at the property near 89th Avenue and 135A Street and walking toward the basement suite with bags in hands.

Seconds after the man disappears from view behind a hedge, another man dressed head-to-toe in black rushes up behind him. The suspect is then seen running away holding what appears to be a gun.

Surrey RCMP said the victim in that shooting is not known to law enforcement, and that the early indications suggest it was an isolated incident between two people familiar with each other.

Late Thursday night, another man was hospitalized after being shot in North Delta – an incident authorities described as targeted and likely related to gangs.

Officers found the victim suffering "significant injuries" after responding to a shooting near 92A Avenue and 117 Street after 11 p.m.

Authorities said they also suspect a burned vehicle found in the Bridgeview area of Surrey is related to the shooting.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa