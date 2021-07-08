VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating another suspected gang shooting after a man was dropped off at a Surrey, B.C., hospital Thursday with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medical staff alerted authorities after the 23-year-old shooting victim turned up at the hospital around 2:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"Police are now working to confirm the location of the shooting," the detachment said. "Although this investigation is in the early stages, police believe this was a targeted shooting linked to gang activity."

Authorities said the victim is known to police, but did not reveal whether he is co-operating with investigators.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit SolveCrime.ca.