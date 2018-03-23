

CTV Vancouver





A driver who crashed into a ditch Friday morning in Chilliwack was the victim of a shooting, according to police.

Witnesses told CTV News the man also plowed through several fences after driving off Chilliwack River Road at around 5 a.m.

Dane Robertson was in the area and heard the crash followed by someone yelling for help.

"I went there and grabbed a shovel and smashed out the back window to get entry to the vehicle to make sure the driver was OK," Robertson said. "Then the cops showed up."

The Good Samaritan then helped pull the driver out of the vehicle so he could be airlifted to hospital. Mounties later confirmed the man had been shot, but it's unclear how seriously he was injured or where the shooting took place.

It does not appear to have been random, however.

"Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase of their investigation and believe the shooting was targeted," the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a news release.

Anyone who was in the area of Chilliwack River Road early Friday morning and witnessed any unusual driving behaviour is asked to call the RCMP.

The force has not released a description of the victim's vehicle.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro