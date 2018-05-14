

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a shooting that left an Abbotsford, B.C. home riddled with bullets overnight.

The gunshots rang out in the area of Boult Avenue and Emerson Street around midnight, leaving nearby residents startled.

"I thought this was a really safe neighbourhood, like this never happens here," one witness said. "My grandma's sleeping right there, and she just came from El Salvador to visit so she was all scared."

Fortunately, no one was injured, even though the shooting left several bullet holes around the window of one home in the neighbourhood.

Shots were fired at a vehicle outside as well.

Police haven't said whether they believe the house and vehicle were specifically targeted.

Officers used a police dog to search the area, and spent hours taking photographs and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim