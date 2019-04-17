A man has died in a targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Burrard Street and West 4th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived to find a male with gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the shattered windshield of a BMW X series SUV parked in an alley off Burrard between West 4th and West 5th avenues. A yellow tarp was put up to cover the drivers side of the BMW as investigators gathered evidence at the scene overnight.

It appears the SUV had been parked in the alley under a billboard, beside a restaurant when it was sprayed with bullets.

Sheldon Turner, who lives a few blocks away, heard the shots ring out.

"I heard seven shots from my apartment," he told CTV. "I came down here. I actually saw a dead body."

Turner says the man’s body was inside the SUV, slumped over the steering wheel.

The shooting happened in a busy area full of restaurants, and a short distance from a movie theatre.

A portion of Burrard Street near West 4th Avenue was closed overnight, but was reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning.

The BC Coroners Service and Vancouver police arrived early Wednesday morning to remove the body.

Not far away from the shooting, a badly burned SUV was spotted on a tow truck with a police escort on West 2nd Avenue near Cambie Street around 3 a.m. Vancouver police have not confirmed if the burned SUV is related to the shooting.

Vancouver Police said no arrests have been made, and their officers are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The alley where the shooting happened remained taped off and under police guard early Wednesday morning.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jordan Jiang

Witnesses say they heard gunshots from blocks away. It appears the victim was shot in BMW SUV. His body was removed this morning. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/B8WJ7bc1cw — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) April 17, 2019