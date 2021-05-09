VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond B.C. are responding to a shooting that happened outside the main terminal at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said police were called to the area for shots fired, but was unable to confirm injuries.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services said bicycle paramedics at the airport responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Two ambulances were also dispatched to the airport after the shooting, but no one was taken to hospital, according to EHS.

Richmond RCMP is expected to release more information Sunday, Roberts said.

A large swath of the airport's departures level was behind police tape, and screens had been set up to block the public from viewing the apparent scene of the shooting.

As they searched for suspects, police ordered a lockdown of "access points" to the area, prompting the closure of multiple Canada Line stations and several main roads into the city where the airport is located.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CTV News the SkyTrain closure was precautionary and referred questions on the incident itself to RCMP.

The Massey Tunnel and other major roads leading into Richmond were also closed to traffic due to a police incident Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

⚠️ Major bridges and routes in the vicinity of #RichmondBC currently blocked in both directions due to an ongoing police incident. Assessment in progress, expect major delays in and out of Richmond. #MasseyTunnel #AlexFraserBridge #Queensborogh #YVR #DeltaBC #BCHwy99 #BCHwy91⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 9, 2021

By 4 p.m. roads had reopened and the Canada Line was running to the airport again.

The airport said in a statement on Twitter that it is working with RCMP to respond to an incident that happened outside the main terminal.

YVR "is currently open and safe with restricted access," according to the tweet.

We are working with the RCMP and responding to reports of a police incident outside YVR main terminal. Please follow here for the latest info — airport is currently open and safe with restricted access, please check with airline for flight information. More updates to come. — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021

In a follow-up tweet around 4:45 p.m., the airport described the situation as "contained."

CTV News has reached out to YVR and Richmond RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.