Two men are facing charges following a Surrey shooting police say was motivated by a "personal dispute."

The charges were announced two days after shots rang out in the 14000 block of 115A Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. No one was injured as the home targeted in the shooting was empty at the time.

Witnesses told police they'd seen a dark-coloured SUV driving away from the shooting with its headlights off. Mounties were able to track down an SUV later in the day, and took three people into custody.

One was released, and the other two have been charged.

Christopher Boucher has been charged with unlawfully discharging a prohibited or restricted firearm, Surrey RCMP said in a statement Friday. The 30-year-old also faces charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession without being the holder of an authorization or licence, and occupying a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited firearm inside.

Jamie Timbs, 42, has also been charged with possession of a firearm, possession without a licence and occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

Officers have not provided a motive to the shooting, but said they do not believe it was tied to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"Members of our General Investigation Unit believe that this was a targeted incident related to a personal dispute," Supt. Elija Rain said in a statement.

The incident was Surrey's first reported shooting of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.