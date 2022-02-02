Shooting at Surrey home believed to be targeted, but not at current residents

A shooting at a Surrey, B.C., home is under investigation and while Mounties say it's believed the incident was targeted, it's doesn't appear the residents in the home were intended to be the victims.

Police said they were called shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday about shots being fire on Tulsy Crescent East, which is south of 88 Avenue.

Mounties said when they arrived, they found a home and some vehicles in the driveway were damaged by the shooting. Nobody reported injuries, however.

Mounties said they don’t think the people living in the home were meant to be the targets of the shooting, but possibly someone associated to previous owners of the house was. Police said they're still identifying suspects, but don't believe it's linked to ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflicts.

"We are thankful that no one was injured, however this is undoubtedly a very traumatic experience for the family whose residence was shot," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release.

"Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target."

Mounties said they know there is video connected to the incident circulating on social media. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.