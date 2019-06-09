

CTV News Vancouver





Shots rang out at a rural southeast Abbotsford residence twice within two days.

On Saturday at about 3 a.m., Abbotsford Police responded to the 2700 block of Interprovincial Road, where officers found an unoccupied vehicle and home that had been shot at.

Authorities believe a pickup truck was seen fleeing the area.

The night before, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to another report of shots fired at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked at the same Interprovincial Road property.

Police said after the gunfire, three suspect vehicles fled the area and were located travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The RCMP Air 1 Police helicopter followed the three vehicles to Langley, where they were found in a parking lot on 72 Avenue.

Seven men from those vehicles were arrested. Their identities have not been released but police said their ages range from 17 to 21 years old.

Officers found a firearm, cell phones, suspected drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Authorities have no idea why the home was targeted twice in a row.

Abbotsford Police have installed security cameras in the area in an attempt to learn more the activities in the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.