A man accused in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Maple Ridge man pleaded guilty a year and a half after the incident.

Deane Sahanovitch entered the plea Friday to the charge of manslaughter with a firearm, homicide investigators announced four days later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team provided no further information on Sahanovitch, the shooting or a possible motive.

The plea came more than 17 months after Jonathen Patko was found injured on his doorstep in the 24300-block of 102 Avenue.

Patko was rushed to hospital just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, but did not survive.

At the time, IHIT said his death appeared targeted. Patko was known to police, having been accused, then acquitted, of beating a man to death years earlier.

Since that time, court records showed Patko had some driving offences and a dispute with ICBC about who was at fault over a crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward