'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
Judge Mariane Armstrong delivered her verdict in provincial court last month, and the decision was posted online last week.
The charge dates back an incident in Kelowna on May 30, 2020, when Const. Siggy Pietrzak was called to back up colleagues who were responding to a report of possible impaired driving.
When Pietrzak arrived on the scene, the court heard, he saw two other constables engaged in a "struggle" with a man named Tyler James Russell, who the court heard was being arrested for obstruction after refusing to provide a breath sample.
THE USE OF FORCE
The fact that Pietrzak went on to punch Russell multiple times in the face was not up for debate. Pietrzak admitted the use of force, his fellow officers witnessed it, bystander video evidence showed the blows being delivered, and medical records documented Russell's injuries.
"The real issue is the appropriateness of the defendant’s decision to punch Mr. Russell and his execution of those punches. Were they no more than necessary to subdue Mr. Russell so he could be handcuffed in the course of this arrest? Were they reasonable in the circumstances?" Armstrong's decision said when describing the central legal issue of the case.
The judge said that the court heard testimony from 13 witnesses, including two experts, and that the video evidence that was captured by two bystanders was viewed repeatedly and considered at length.
"In the course of this trial, we have watched those videos at speed and slowed down, all at once, and almost frame by frame. I have viewed them many times since. The videos are helpful but neither video captures the entire event, nor does either video show us the defendant’s perspective," Armstrong found.
"The evidence was surprisingly complex. An event that took mere seconds has occupied more than 12 days of hearing," Armstrong also wrote.
THE VERDICT
While the judge opined that the parties involved in what unfolded on the day in question likely had regrets – and that they may have had other options available to them in the moment – she ultimately found the Crown failed to prove that an assault took place because it did not prove the use of force was unreasonable, disproportionate and unnecessary.
"I find that the defendant had few options available to him. I find that Mr. Russell still posed a viable threat to (the officers). Mr. Russell was younger, stronger, empowered by liquor and drugs, and fixed in his determination to do whatever he needed to do to avoid being handcuffed," the decision says.
"Mr. Russell’s continued belligerence and intention to fight with the police proved the police correct in their assessment that Mr. Russell would assault them the second he had the chance – and the only things standing between him and that chance were two men in their 50s who were tiring of the struggle. Therefore, the Defendant’s punches were necessary … In all the circumstances, they were reasonable, shocking – but reasonable"
THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD AND 'ANTI-POLICE SENTIMENT'
The first paragraph of the decision notes that the video of Russell's arrest began circulating five days after video surfaced of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
"The impact of that killing was felt around the world," Armstrong said, presumably referring to the massive protests against police brutality and racial injustice that took place in cities across the globe, amplifying demands to defund the police.
Armstrong would go on to mention Floyd's name several more times in the course of her reasons for judgment.
The two bystanders who filmed the incident, the judge noted, did so in the immediate aftermath of Floyd's caught-on-camera murder at the hands of a police officer.
"The fact that these punches were disturbing is not surprising in the context of this apparent three-to-one struggle and against the backdrop of the murder by a police officer of George Floyd days before," Armstrong wrote.
"The fact that people are disturbed to see such violence is heartening. Apathy in the face of such violence would be much more troubling."
The court decision notes that one of the men who filmed the arrest testified he "thought it was the right thing to do" when he recorded the video, posted it online and provided it to the media.
"He noted the frustrations arising from the George Floyd incident and expressed shock at the attempt to put Mr. Russell into the police car," the decision says.
"(He) acknowledged the proximity in time to the killing of George Floyd and the palpable anti-police sentiment that followed," it continued.
According to the judge, Pietrzak testified that officers in the Kelowna RCMP detachment had been told the case "might have ramifications for policing generally." The constable also recounted an anecdote while he was on the stand which he said was indicative of the "mood that was circulating" in the city at the time.
Pietrzak told the court that a group of men in their 20s yelled at him, swearing and calling him a racist and a "pig" while filming him, then getting in his way while he tried to get in his car.
In addition to the repeated mentions of the Floyd case, the judge also noted the 2022 line-of-duty killing of Const. Shaelyn Yang in Burnaby and made more general comments about the role of police and the use of force.
"When police act beyond the scope of their authority or powers, the population loses confidence in the police and the justice system. Such loss of confidence can undermine the safety of everyone, police included. We have seen tragedies involving police abuse of power and the converse, police targeted because of their uniform," Armstrong said.
