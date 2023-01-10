'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault

Three Kelowna RCMP officers attempt to take a man into custody in a parking lot on May 30, 2020. (Castanet.net) Three Kelowna RCMP officers attempt to take a man into custody in a parking lot on May 30, 2020. (Castanet.net)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener