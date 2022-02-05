'Shocked the heck out of me': B.C. woman leaves salon with unfinished hairdo after learning of lotto win

Kimberly Anhofer is seen in this hand out image from BCLC. Kimberly Anhofer is seen in this hand out image from BCLC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener