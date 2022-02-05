'Shocked the heck out of me': B.C. woman leaves salon with unfinished hairdo after learning of lotto win
A B.C. woman who learned about her lotto win while she was at the salon was so shocked, she left without finishing her hair appointment.
Kimberly Anhofer recently learned of her Guaranteed $1-million win from a Dec. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw while she was getting her hair done.
"I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me," she said about the moment she realized she'd won, in a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"I told the hairdresser I had to leave so I never had my hair finished that day."
The first person Anhofer told about the win was her daughter.
"My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment," she said.
Anhofer bought her ticket from a Town Pantry convenience store on Lougheed Highway in Mission. After treating herself and a good friend to a steak dinner with champagne, Anhofer plans to put some of her winnings towards an electric vehicle and future vacations.
"This win has given me the wiggle room I’ve always dreamed of," she said. "I’ve been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me."
Chances of winning the Guaranteed $1-million prize vary depending on the number of plays for the draw, but the winner must match the 10-digit number exactly.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Demonstrators descend on Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
More rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions are underway today in Ottawa and several other major cities in Canada.
LIVE | Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Demonstrators, some with trucks, returned to Ottawa on Saturday to bolster the ranks of the week-long 'freedom convoy' protest..
1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
Trump calls Trudeau 'far left lunatic,' expresses support for convoy
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has issued a statement criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over vaccine mandates and expressing support for the trucker convoy protests happening across Canada.
Florida governor to investigate GoFundMe over Ottawa trucker donations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday it was fraud for GoFundMe to 'commandeer' $10 million in donations sent to support the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa and that he will investigate what he called 'deceptive practices' by the website.
This Canadian scientist had a bad case of 'long COVID,' and now she's studying it
A respiratory scientist and COVID-19 long-hauler is using her expertise in immunology to study the long-term, potential autoimmune effects of the condition.
Dog sledding: An iconic tourist pursuit, but critics ask at what cost?
An iconic winter tourist draw is being scrutinized by experts and activists. Once essential to the survival of indigenous communities, dog sledding is embraced today for sport and tourism. W5 investigates what sometimes goes on behind the scenes when dogs aren't pulling paid customers.
CFIA canned potato review irritates farmers and shows depths of government secrecy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants to know what people think about the size of canned, cubed, white potatoes. But if you want to know exactly who asked for the change or why this is a priority exercise, you're out of luck.
Couple and dog rescued via helicopter after being stranded in California cabin for two months
Two people who were looking after a cabin in a remote part of California were rescued this week after being snowed in for two months and facing a dwindling food supply.
Vancouver Island
-
'The housing crisis is the number one issue': Victoria MP taking city's housing stories to Ottawa
Sandra McMullen sits with her daughter Fiona on the couch in their Saanich home, as she reads allowed a card she found in Fiona’s school bag.
-
B.C. earmarks $2.3M for tourism projects on Vancouver Island
Upgrades are coming to tourism sites like the Sooke Potholes and the Kinsol Trestle.
-
'Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?': Man may have been in Nanaimo woman's car for days
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was shocked to discover a naked man hiding in the trunk of her car this week.
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after stabbing at Calgary shopping centre
A man was sent to hospital following an incident that occurred at a clothing store in a southeast Calgary shopping centre Friday evening.
-
Calgary UCP MLA to talk trade, Alberta energy during U.S. trip
A Calgary UCP MLA will be visiting with representatives in two U.S. states this month as part of a mission to improve relationships for the Alberta government.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Demonstrators descend on Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
More rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions are underway today in Ottawa and several other major cities in Canada.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
-
EPS issues traffic advisory for downtown, major roads ahead of Saturday trucker protest
The Edmonton Police Service says it is ready to respond to planned convoys coming into the city for protests near the Alberta Legislature building this weekend.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person allegedly carrying smoke bomb arrested in Toronto as huge crowd of anti-mandate protesters gather
One person who allegedly had a smoke bomb has been arrested and emergency vehicles are having difficulties driving through some areas of the downtown core as a huge crowd of protestors are participating in an anti-mandate demonstration.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Ontario
The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario and here's where.
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario drivers
Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
Montreal
-
Dozens of trucks join 'freedom convoy' in Quebec City for third day
What started as a small group of trucks grew to include dozens of big rigs as the Quebec version of the 'freedom convoy' entered its third day in the provincial capital.
-
21-year-old died in Quebec prison over untreated ear infection, family believes
The death of a 21-year-old in a Montreal prison in December went unreported, garnering no headlines, but his family says it was needless—and that Quebecers should know about the kind of troubling prison conditions they believe led to it.
-
40 tickets handed out at Quebec City trucker convoy on Friday, no major incidents
Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that 40 tickets were handed out Friday as Quebec's version of the 'freedom convoy' descended on the provincial capital.
Winnipeg
-
1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
-
Trump calls Trudeau 'far left lunatic,' expresses support for convoy
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has issued a statement criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over vaccine mandates and expressing support for the trucker convoy protests happening across Canada.
-
Florida governor to investigate GoFundMe over Ottawa trucker donations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday it was fraud for GoFundMe to 'commandeer' $10 million in donations sent to support the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa and that he will investigate what he called 'deceptive practices' by the website.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. businesses preparing for changes ahead of potential end to proof of vaccination policy
Businesses in Saskatoon are bracing for disbanding the proof of vaccination program after Premier Scott Moe said it would end “sometime in the near future.”
-
Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'
A Saskatoon city councillor is worried a "ramp" of snow accumulating on a busy Saskatoon bridge could lead to tragedy.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condo
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Increased security presence at Sask. Legislative Building ahead of weekend protests
With another event protesting current public health measures expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, an increased security presence has been implemented at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
Trans Canada Highway West of Moose Jaw closed
Highway 1 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision west of Moose Jaw.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Demonstrators descend on Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
More rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions are underway today in Ottawa and several other major cities in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada as officials warn of widespread outages
Much of southwestern Nova Scotia faced freezing rain and power outages on Friday as a slow-moving storm hovered over Atlantic Canada.
-
New Brunswick reports six additional COVID-19 related deaths Saturday
New Brunswick reported six additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
N.S. reports total of 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Saturday
On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 102 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 14 people in the ICU.
London
-
Ontario reports another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.
-
Canadian Blood Services calling for first time donors
Canadian Blood Services says they are seeing a shortage of supply of blood donations and donors, and are hoping more first time donors will sign up to help fill the gap.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Ontario
The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario and here's where.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury protesters plan 'slow roll' in support of Ottawa truck convoy
Protesters in Sudbury are lining up near Lasalle Boulevard and Falconbridge Road for a planned 'slow roll' in support of the ongoing trucker protest in Ottawa.
-
Snowfall advisories issued for communities across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario, with significant snowfall expected to begin today and continue into Sunday.
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario drivers
Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
Kitchener
-
Portion of King Street closed ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said King Street South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.
-
Ontario reports another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.