'Shocked the heck out of me': B.C. woman leaves salon with unfinished hairdo after learning of lotto win

A B.C. woman who learned about her lotto win while she was at the salon was so shocked, she left without finishing her hair appointment.

Kimberly Anhofer recently learned of her Guaranteed $1-million win from a Dec. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw while she was getting her hair done.

"I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me," she said about the moment she realized she'd won, in a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I told the hairdresser I had to leave so I never had my hair finished that day."

The first person Anhofer told about the win was her daughter.

"My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment," she said.

Anhofer bought her ticket from a Town Pantry convenience store on Lougheed Highway in Mission. After treating herself and a good friend to a steak dinner with champagne, Anhofer plans to put some of her winnings towards an electric vehicle and future vacations.

"This win has given me the wiggle room I’ve always dreamed of," she said. "I’ve been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me."

Chances of winning the Guaranteed $1-million prize vary depending on the number of plays for the draw, but the winner must match the 10-digit number exactly.