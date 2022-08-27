Shirtless suspect broke into B.C. helicopter hangar, stole $30K worth of gear: RCMP

Mounties in Penticton, B.C. are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera rummaging through a helicopter hangar Friday.

Penticton RCMP did not say what time the incident took place. In a news release, they said they were called to the "large helicopter hangar" for a reported break-in.

When they arrived, officers found that the hangar door had been pried open. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect "looking around, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter that was housed in the facility," police said in the release.

The suspect took "a number of expensive pieces of equipment," police said.

“As a result of the break in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, in the release.

“The total losses are near $30,000.”

Police released two photos of the suspect, which don't bear much resemblance to each other. In one, he appears to be bald or have a shaved head, while in the other, he has bushy hair sticking out from under his hat.

Asked for an explanation, Penticton RCMP confirmed to CTV News that there is just one suspect, and that both pictures show the same man. Differences in the angle and lighting of the photos may contribute to differences in his appearance between them.

Mounties described the suspect as a man in his early to mid 40s with a "large figure," a goatee and some facial stubble. He has curly, frizzy hair, and was shirtless at the time of the break-in, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.