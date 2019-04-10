

A shirtless man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Richmond as police responded to an alarming road rage incident that started cities away in Langley.

Mounties said another driver called police to report someone driving erratically near 56 Avenue and 203 Street in a 2016 Nissan Micra.

"The complainant alleged the driver had cut him off and when confronted, threatened him. Further, he alleged a firearm was present inside the Micra," Langley RCMP said in a news release.

The report triggered a massive RCMP response that included the Air One helicopter and members of the Emergency Response Team.

Officers followed the vehicle to Richmond, where the driver was seen fleeing into a building in a residential area near Hazelbridge Way and Sexsmith Road.

Officers swarmed the scene before finally bringing a partially clothed man into custody.

Langley RCMP said they arrested a 22-year-old man with no fixed address who was wanted on outstanding warrants from "various jurisdictions in the Lower Mainland." He's expected to appear in court in the coming days.

Gustavo Vega, who was working nearby on Ketcheson Road, told CTV News it was alarming to see tactical officers swarming the normally quiet Richmond neighbourhood.

"I saw them on the roof carrying sniper guns," Vega said. "Everything was surrounded, they wouldn't let anybody out. Everybody was running with their guns."

At one point, witnesses also heard a blast that turned out to be a stun grenade detonating.

A white Nissan was towed away from the scene after the arrest.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung