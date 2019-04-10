

CTV News Vancouver





A shirtless man who was arrested in Richmond Tuesday afternoon was connected to some kind of road rage incident cities away in Langley, according to police.

Few details have been confirmed, but the RCMP said its Air One helicopter and an Emergency Response Team were deployed in response to the incident.

ERT members are only called when a situation involves firearms or is otherwise considered dangerous.

The suspect was taken into custody in a quiet residential area of Richmond. Gustavo Vega, who was working nearby on Ketcheson Road, told CTV News it was alarming to see tactical officers swarming the area.

"I saw them on the roof carrying sniper guns," Vega said. "Everything was surrounded, they wouldn't let anybody out. Everybody was running with their guns."

At one point, witnesses also heard a blast that turned out to be a stun grenade detonating.

A white Nissan was towed away from the scene after the arrest.

Mounties said they expect to release more details on the incident Wednesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung