

CTV News Vancouver





It's that time of year.

Starting this week, North Vancouver's Shipyards District will transform into a lively, family-friendly night market every Friday with food trucks and vendors setting up shop on the waterfront.

The Shipyards Friday Night Market will run every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sept. 27.

"(This year's) market is a particularly special one as it is dedicated to the Shipyards Friday Night Market Founder, and my sister, Ingrid Doerr, who we sadly lost last fall,” market manager Monika McLachlan said in a statement.

“Since 2011, Lower Lonsdale has been the place to be on Friday nights. We will continue to operate as Ingrid would have wanted and will keep her dream alive to unite and celebrate our community.”

Easily accessible by SeaBus from downtown Vancouver, the night market will feature more than 150 food and artisan vendors, a beer garden and musical acts from across the province.

Entering the night market is free and organizers say there is no lineup, adding that well-behaved, on-leash dogs are welcome.

Parking is available for free in the ICBC parkade adjacent to Lonsdale Quay after 6 p.m.