Olga Bohun remembers her three-year-old granddaughter Casey as being "a cute little girl" full of energy, who loved playing games.

“She was very special,” Bohun told CTV News Vancouver in a phone interview.

Casey has now been missing for 30 years. She vanished on Aug. 5, 1989 from her North Delta home where she lived with her mother, younger sister and mother’s partner. Her father lived elsewhere at the time, after having split with her mother. Bohun said the little girl’s disappearance hit him very hard.

“That was the only child he really had. He feels he lost something in life that he can never recapture again,” Bohun said.

Casey was put to bed on Aug. 4, and the next morning she was gone without a trace. Her disappearance sparked a massive search. Retired Delta Police Sgt. Mike Leary remembers hundreds of volunteers and bloodhounds being involved, but to no avail. He worked on the case for about nine years.

“I think about Casey Bohun all the time. Especially lately, because I’ve got a new granddaughter who’s like two years old, and every time I look at her, I think about what happened to Casey Bohun and how terrible it must have been for the parents and grandparents,” Leary said.

Leary said there were no signs of a break-in at the home. The man who was with Casey’s mother at the time eventually moved overseas.

“He’s always been a person of interest,” Leary said.

Casey’s mother died by suicide in 2001. Leary said her former partner returned for the funeral and was re-interviewed by police.

No charges have ever been laid in the case.

Leary hopes sharing Casey’s story again may help generate new tips.

“The most ideal scenario would be Casey Bohun’s still alive, and she comes to the police station and says, 'Hi, I’m Casey,'” Leary said.

Casey’s grandmother said sometimes when the phone rings, she thinks it might be her. Bohun said if Casey is alive, her hope is that she’s happy.

“If not, let her soul rest in peace,” Bohun said.

Anyone who has information on this case can contact Delta Police or Crime Stoppers.