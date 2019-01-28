For the rest of the year that Monica Jack went missing, the 12-year-old's desk at school was left untouched.

Her sister, who was seven when the girl disappeared, grew up knowing she was gone.

Her family never gave up hope that Monica's body would be found, her uncle wrote. They held out hope for nearly two decades. Then, her uncle said in a victim impact statement read by his daughter on Monday, that hope was shattered.

Monica's body was found in Merritt, B.C. in 1995, 17 years after she disappeared while riding her bike along a highway.

Garry Handlen was found guilty of her first-degree murder 24 years later.

Eleven days after the verdict, the court heard submissions from those who knew Monica, including her family, ahead of Handlen's sentencing.

"She never got the chance to grow up," her sister Heather read through sobs Monday.

Monica's eldest sister, Carol, recalled tenderly caring for the girl she described as "an old soul."

She too described holding on to the hope that Monica would one day come home, and said that when she'd learned of her sister's death, the news "didn't kill me, but something inside me died that day."

Carol said she attempted suicide at one point and was diagnosed with clinical depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions.

"I still cry every day… I loved my baby sister, and I miss her so, so much," she said.

Her brother, Glen, cried and his hands shook as he read his statement: "For 40 years, I felt responsible for not being able to protect Monica. I wish we had more time."

Monica's mother said she is also still grieving.

"I find it difficult to function," Madeline Lanaro told the court, adding that at times she starts crying spontaneously.

A statement from Monica's Grade 7 teacher, read by the Crown, described how they left her things in the classroom until the end of the school year.

"I do not think we will ever understand the devastating impact of Monica's death," the statement read.

And Chief Aaron Sumexheltza, of the Lower Nicola Indian Band, read a statement on behalf of the community. He said Monica was loved, vibrant, and a friend to many.

Fear has been ingrained into children there for three generations, he told the court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber