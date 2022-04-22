'She did not believe me': Lotto winner told wife of his $500,000 prize on April Fool's Day

A B.C. lotto winner said he wasn't trying to trick his wife earlier this month when he told her about his $500,000 prize on April Fool's Day.

Gordon Fisher won his half-million-dollar prize from the Lotto Max Extra draw.

"I won on April Fools' Day, and I whispered to my wife that we won half-a-million dollars," he said through a statement issued by the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "It's safe to say she did not believe me!"

Fisher, who is from Surrey, bought his ticket from the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. While he checked his ticket at home, he went back to the lottery kiosk to have the winning numbers printed.

"I feel extremely thankful," he said.

Fisher said he's played the lottery for years and wants to use his winnings to travel around the world with his wife.

The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49.

Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.