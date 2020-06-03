Advertisement
Share your experiences with racism in British Columbia
Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality in Vancouver, B.C. on May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- The ongoing demonstrations against systemic racism that are happening in countries around the world have reopened difficult conversations about the ways racism impacts the lives of people of colour here in Canada.
CTV News Vancouver is compiling these stories, both large and small, from our community. If you would like to share your experiences with racism in British Columbia, please email vancouverdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca along with your name, location and contact information.
Your comments may be used on the air on CTV News Vancouver and online at CTVNewsVancouver.ca.