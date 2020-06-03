VANCOUVER -- The ongoing demonstrations against systemic racism that are happening in countries around the world have reopened difficult conversations about the ways racism impacts the lives of people of colour here in Canada.

CTV News Vancouver is compiling these stories, both large and small, from our community. If you would like to share your experiences with racism in British Columbia, please email vancouverdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca along with your name, location and contact information.

Your comments may be used on the air on CTV News Vancouver and online at CTVNewsVancouver.ca.