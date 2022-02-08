Share the Love With These Valentine's Treats

VANCOUVER -

Valentine’s Day is an occasion to show the ones you love that you care.

Nik Manojlovich, host and writer at Weekend at the Cottage, joined CTV Morning Live with some homemade ideas perfect for your heartfelt celebration.

Like any good Valentine’s Day meal, Manojlovich started with a sweet treat.

On the show he shared the recipe for Chocolate S’more Cookie Cups that feature Redpath Sugar. The recipe is the perfect way to create a classic marshmallow experience in your own kitchen.

Manojlovich followed dessert by sharing how to create a delicious dinner for two in under 20 minutes.

The Sweet and Spicy Asian Salmon recipe is full of flavour and can be made with just 10 ingredients.

Weekend at the Cottage is a platform filled with food and drink recipes that delight the palette.

