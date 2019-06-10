

CTV News Vancouver





A Simon Fraser University researcher has designed humanoid robot hand and fingers that she says could change prosthetics.

SFU mechatronics student Manpreet Kaur designed 3D-printed humanoid fingers, which she says can mimic the capabilities of a human hand.

Kaur says she was inspired by an octopus, which has no bones but can complete a variety of tasks.

"In this field, called soft robotics, we take inspiration from nature to create materials for robots that can safely interact with humans," she said in a press release.

Kaur looked to design something different from current commercially available robots, that are often made with hard materials that could injure the humans who use them.

She says she also wanted to do something different from many "soft robots," like an inflatable arm, which may be too soft and not as durable for everyday use.

"We need something that takes advantage of the flexibility and gentleness of those soft materials but is also strong and durable enough to complete different tasks,” Kaur said.

She turned to 3D-printed polymers, structured with a unique truss design to make the hands.

"The beauty of using 3D printing is that it gives us the ability to manufacture the fingers very efficiently,” says SFU mechatronic systems engineering professor Woo Soo Kim, who supervised Kaur's thesis.

The fingers have sensors embedded that can detect pressure and strain, mimicking a human's ability to sense a hand squeeze.

Kaur and Kim tested the technology by getting it to grip a range of soft objects, such as eggs, without breaking or puncturing them.

The research into the hand and its development is expected to be published later this summer.