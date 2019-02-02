

CTV Vancouver





Colombian authorities have arrested three people in relation to the mysterious death of a Simon Fraser University professor.

Ramazan Gencay, who also went by the nickname "Ramo," disappeared in Medellin on Dec. 6, 2018 and his body was discovered three weeks later.

His widow told CTV News she suspects he was poisoned with a laced drink while out for dinner.

Local media in Colombia reported two women and a man were arrested in connection to his death. CTV News has not been able to independently verify the arrests.

Carole Gencay said the family is aware of the arrests and is thankful to Colombian police for their work.

A Celebration of Life was held on Jan. 18 in North Vancouver.

"We returned Ramo his dignity by giving a proper goodbye," his widow said. "A victim of such indignity deserves to have dignity recovered and maintained."

Gencay was an economics professor at SFU for 15 years and was an active member in local trail running groups.