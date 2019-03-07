

CTV Vancouver





Unexpectedly snowy conditions prompted Simon Fraser University to cancel all classes scheduled for Thursday morning.

Staff blamed "unforecasted weather conditions" for potentially hazardous road conditions on the way up to SFU's Burnaby Mountain campus, and urged students to stay home pending further notice.

"Please delay commuting to Burnaby campus at this time. All classes that start before noon are cancelled," the university said on Twitter.

SFU said conditoins were improving enough to allow classes to resume as of noon, but advised students to give themselves extra commuting time.

Some social media users expressed frustration at the university's handling of snowy conditions this winter.

"You have students walking up in heavy snow with no way down. Absurd," one Twitter use wrote.

Others noted Environment Canada issued weather warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Wednesday, though Burnaby was not among the cities affected.

All warnings for the region were lifted by Thursday morning.