

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford are warning the public after what they say appears to be a "sexually motivated" assault on a 42-year-old woman early Tuesday.

In a statement, authorities said the victim was alone in her backyard in the Clearbook area north of Highway 1 shortly after midnight when she was grabbed from behind.

"The victim received minor injuries during the attack and has been released from hospital," police said. "Due to the nature of the attack the victim was unable to describe the attacker in any detail."

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be an adult male, adding that the Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is trying to get more details.

According to police, the attack ended when a neighbour returned home.

The attacker was not known to the victim, police said, adding that the suspect made off with an electronic device belonging to the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

In the meantime, the Abbotsford Police Department is urging the public to be vigilant – even on their own properties – and to report any suspicious persons to police.